Shaun Loader-Young, 30, from Sulgrave, Washington, first started donating blood 12 years ago, aged 18, in order to support children and adults in desperate need.

Shaun’s grandad, Ray Loader, sadly passed away from Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma aged just 54, and was a big influence in his decision to also start donating blood platelets, which support cancer patients who struggle to produce the necessary platelets needed.

After donating his 100th pint of blood, Shaun is glad he’s been able to do his bit to support those in need.

Shaun Loader-Young donating his 100th pint of blood at Newcastle blood centre

He said: “As I have said from day one of donating, you never know when you would need that pint of blood or platelets in your life. I would be devastated if myself or any of my family members needed it in hospital for any emergency and there wasn't enough to help.

“After speaking to some of the nurses who explained the difference between whole blood and platelets donations, I started to donate platelets too because the cells can help cancer patients.”

Shaun, who is a father of three and runs a mobile car valet business, is also encouraging others to take the plunge and sign up for donating blood.

He added: “So if you can donate, get yourself booked into your next local session. Every donation counts even if just once you're helping someone in need.”

Shaun's Grandad, Ray Loader

According to the NHS, around 135,000 new blood donors are needed each year to keep up with demand for people in desperate need.