Washington business given fire safety warning after worker fasting during Ramadan is found sleeping in caravan inside industrial unit

A business boss has been given a prohibition notice by fire chiefs after finding a worker sleeping in a caravan inside an industrial unit.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it made the discovery during a check of the premises in Washington earlier this week.

It has since served with a prohibition notice, which are issued by the service when "the risk to people in case of fire is so serious that it’s necessary to prohibit or restrict use of parts of the premises until issues have been corrected."

Notices stay on its register for a minimum of three years.

When the service carried out inquiries with the business's owner, they were told the worker had been using the caravan to rest during Ramadan, which started on Sunday, May 5, and lasts for 30 days.

During the month, Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset.

Ritchie Rickaby, head of the business safety fire team, said: "Last week we served a prohibition notice on a premises where a person was sleeping in a caravan within an industrial unit.

"This was very unsafe because it had no means of raising the alarm.

"The reason that was given was because he was resting due to being tired due to fasting during the Ramadan period.

"This is very unsafe and we would urge business owners to look after their staff during this period.

"Give them plenty of breaks, but most importantly, make sure that they are briefed and rest in a safe place and adequate protection and a means of raising an alarm in the event of a fire.

"Be safe, have a safe Ramadan."

