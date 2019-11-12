Donwell House Care Home resident Emrys Davie Morgan with his Chevalier Legion de Honore medal.

Donwell House Care Home in Washington paid an emotional tribute to veteran servicemen and women in there and around the country with their first ever Remembrance Day service.

The service included World War Two veteran and resident Emrys Davie Morgan, who was awarded the Chevalier in the Ordre National de la Légion D'honneur - the legion of honour for France and their highest order of merit for the military.

Emrys was awarded the honour in 2016 for the role he played in liberating France from Nazi occupation.

Remembrance event at Donwell House Care Home, Washington with residents and staff

The service was led by Reverend Julie Wing from High Usworth Holy Trinity Church and included hymns, prayers, a performance from ex-Infantry bugler Barry Dixon and a minute’s silence by all 50 Donwell residents.

Louise Lavin, Lead Activities Coordinator at Donwell was delighted with how the service went, describing it as ‘an amazing tribute’.

She said: “It’s the first time we’ve ever done it and it was amazing. It brought back a lot of memories for all the residents, both good and bad.”

The care home houses a number of residents who have felt the impact of war first hand and the service provided an opportunity to reflect on memories from that time.

Ex Infantry bugler Baz Dixon attends the Donwell House Care Home, Washington remembrance service

Donwell House Care Home has recently welcomed a new management team and is said to be going from strength to strength under the new guidance.