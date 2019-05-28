Vital safety advice that could save your life issued following accidental kitchen fire

A new safety video by fire chiefs is offering potentially life-saving advice after crews were called to an accidental kitchen fire in Houghton.

At around 6.20pm on Friday night, crews from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon fire stations attended a house on Loanswood, in Houghton-le-Spring, where a fire had started in the kitchen after the grill part of the oven had been accidentally left on.

The occupant of the house put out the fire before the brigade arrived with a wet tea towel and firefighters used a high pressure fan to clear smoke.

The grill was destroyed by the fire and there was some damage to the cooker.

Station manager Karen, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue, has featured in a video offering important cooking safety tips.

The kitchen is the most dangerous room in the home. Every year, cooking causes over 50% of accidental fires. 70 people die and over 5,000 people are injured in kitchen fires nationally each year. Nearly all of these fires involve the cooker.

Most burn and scald accidents happen to children in the kitchen. Children also increase the risk of fire, as they can distract adults while they are cooking.

Here are some safety tips:

• Never leave cooking unattended.

• Do not cook when you have been drinking alcohol or taking medication.

• Hot oil is particularly dangerous. Use a deep fat fryer if you can. Never fill a pan more than one third full and don’t throw water on it if it does catch fire.

• Don’t let fat and grease build up on the cooker, especially in the grill pan.

• Never allow children in the kitchen unsupervised.

• Check cookers are turned off when you’re not using them.

• Never hang tea towels on or over the cooker.

• Check that the pan handles are not sticking over the edge of the cooker where they could easily be knocked off or reached by children.

• Check that wires are not hanging from benches where they could easily be caught, or reached and pulled by children.