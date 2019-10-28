Vine Place fire: Cause of blaze that tore through Sunderland city centre building revealed
The cause of a fire that destroyed the second floor of a building in Sunderland city centre has now been confirmed following an investigation.
Firefighters were called to Vine Place after a blaze broke out above The Pickle Bar and Kitchen, at around 1am on Saturday, October 26.
Firefighters from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and Farringdon attended the scene, alongside officers from Northumbria Police.
Crews used two jets, two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control by 2.30am on Saturday.
A spokeswoman for TWFRS confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire.
Northumbria Police have now confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental.
Two rooms on the second floor above The Pickle were affected by the incident, with one was suffering severe damage in the blaze, while the whole second floor suffered smoke damage.
A cordon was put in place, while emergency services were at the scene and an investigation was launched into the cause of the fire.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service will release a statement in due course.
Speaking after the fire on Saturday, Adrian Jackson, Group Manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service that the affected premises would remain closed “until further notice”.
Mr Jackson said: “There is no risk to the public.
“The pathway will be closed for a little while longer.
“The businesses will be closed until further notice.”