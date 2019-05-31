Village residents invited to council events to see what they want improved about their area

Residents will have the chance to shape the future of their community at a series of events starting next week.

Durham County Council is hosting the sessions as part of a consultation on its masterplan for the area in and around the Horden's ‘numbered streets.’

The plan outlines a number of possible options for the future of housing and the environment in the area and is based on feedback given by residents during an earlier public consultation held last year.

Councillor Kevin Shaw, Cabinet member for strategic housing and assets at the council, said: “We asked residents what they liked about their area and what they wanted to see improved and the feedback they provided has been fundamental in shaping the masterplan for the area.

“In order to ensure residents continue to play a key role in how the area develops, we have now come up with a number of possible options for the future of Horden and, in particular, the numbered streets so that people can tell us what they think would work best.

“The options we have outlined are only possible if we are able to secure additional funding from central government so we will also be using the document as evidence and we are urgently seeking a meeting with the housing minister to present our case.”

A public exhibition will take place at Horden Social Welfare Centre, in Seventh Street, between 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday, June 4.

Visitors will be able to find out more about the proposals and speak to council officers who will be on hand to answer questions and talk through the plans.

Drop-in sessions will also take place on the following days:

Tuesday, June 11, 9.30am to 12.30pm – One Point Family Centre, Ocean View

Tuesday, June 18, 5pm to 7pm – Horden Colliery Residents’ Association, Welfare Centre, Seventh Street

Thursday, June 20, 9am to 12pm – Horden Hub House, Seventh Street

Thursday, June 27, 10am to 1pm – Horden Youth and Community Centre, Eden Street

The council says it has been working to identify solutions to housing-related issues in the area for a number of years and has implemented a series of successful schemes.

These have included an accreditation scheme for private landlords, providing grants and loans to help fund the renovation of private properties and a multi-agency clean-up operation focusing on environmental issues.

Work has also now started on a new £10.55million railway station, which will link the village into the local, regional and national rail network and support the wider regeneration of the area.

The authority added that it is also working with its partners on a number of initiatives that will see potential commercial investment, housing renewal and the development of community projects in Horden.

Anyone who is unable to attend a consultation event can provide their feedback by visiting www.durham.gov.uk/consultation