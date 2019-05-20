Vaux Breweries memorabilia goes on display to promote Sunderland reunion night

Scores of pieces of brewery memorabilia have gone on public display in the build up to an anniversary event.

July 2 marks 20 year since Sunderland's fabled Vaux Breweries shut with the loss of around 700 jobs.

The museum display cabinet.

Now Vaux collectors Richie Morgan and Peter Heslop have helped organise an anniversary evening to mark 20 years since the city centre site's sad demise.

Richie is also promoting the event by displaying just some of his memorabilia at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

Bottles, ashtrays, beer mats, trays, posters, ties and hats are among the dozens of items in a display cabinet until the end of June.

Richie, 64, who even has his own Vaux bar in the back garden of his Seaburn home, said: "We've got items here going back to the 1940s and 1950s and people are already saying how many memories the display has brought back."

The Sunderland school crossing supervisor said he cannot estimate how much he has spent on his hobby.

But he did let slip that his wife once unsuccessfully bid £90 online for a 1930s Vaux beer mat as a Christmas present for him.

Richie and Peter, 54, of Ryhope, a warden with Sunderland Care and Support, have organised the reunion night along with family through their Vaux Brewery Collectables Facebook page.

Entry at the Chesters pub, in Chester Road, Sunderland, on Friday, July 5, from 7pm is free and the event is open to former staff and "all Vaux lovers".

Flagship Vaux beers such as Double Maxim and Lambton's, now brewed in the city by Maxim Brewery, will be on sale.

Former Vaux boss Frank Nicholson, who fought the closure plan triggered by London financiers, hopes to be there and joined both Richie and Peter to admire the display.

The memorabilia is on show until Sunday, June 30, with Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens open Mondays-Saturdays from 10am-4pm and on Sundays from noon-4pm.