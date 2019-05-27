Two Sunderland super fans hope Sunderland AFC will 'come back fighting' after Wembley defeat

Sunderland super fans George Forster and Michael Ganley hope the Black Cats will bounce back next season after their heartbreaking Wembley defeat.

Michael Ganley, the founder of The Fans Museum in the city, said Sunderland AFC's 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic on Sunday, has sparked 'uncertainty' for fans and the club, but hopes the side will come back fighting next season.

Michael Ganley, founder of The Fans Museum.

Mr Ganley said: "As fans we want stability, but whether we get that or not who knows.

"What will be will be, but we have to be confident and continue to show support for the team.

"At the present time there is lot of uncertainty around things.

"The players need to come back fighting fit for next season and they will know what they have to do.

"We need to try and get the team together and build it for next season.

"It is not good for the fans, but it might be better for the club that this has happened so that they can go an win outright next year."

Life-long supporter George Forster, 92, also hoped the defeat may pave the way for improvement.

The Sunderland super fan travelled down to Wembley via coach, courtesy of the club itself, with George calling the trip a 'treat from the owner.'

George said: "Sunderland were not quite there with quality, some of them looked a bit rusty, but they can only play at their best.

"I can only hope things happen in the new season.

"It could be a positive for the club as there is room for improvement.

"Hopefully Jack Ross can sort it out, although we have not got the funds that we might have."