Two people taken to hospital following five vehicle collision on the A1 near Durham
Two people have been taken to hospital following a five vehicle collision in the A1 close to Durham.
The incident took place on the northbound carriageway this afternoon (November 5) between the Bowburn and Carville junctions on the northbound carriageway.
A statement from Durham Police said: “Police were called to a five vehicle collision on the A1 shortly before 2pm. It involved a Mercedes E Class, Peugeot 308, Ford Focus, Audi A3 and a Kia Ceed.
“Two people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”
The crash resulted in the road being temporarily closed and there were long delays as traffic was diverted through Durham city.
A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 13:49 to reports of a multi vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 north of Bowburn. We sent a Hazardous Area Response Team and two ambulances and took two patients to University Hospital of North Durham."
The road is now reopened.