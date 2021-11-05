Two people taken to hospital following five vehicle collision on the A1 near Durham

Two people have been taken to hospital following a five vehicle collision on the A1.

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway this afternoon (November 5) between the Bowburn and Carville junctions on the northbound carriageway.

A statement from Durham Police said: “Police were called to a five vehicle collision on the A1 shortly before 2pm. It involved a Mercedes E Class, Peugeot 308, Ford Focus, Audi A3 and a Kia Ceed.

“Two people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”

The crash resulted in the road being temporarily closed and there were long delays as traffic was diverted through Durham city.

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 13:49 to reports of a multi vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 north of Bowburn. We sent a Hazardous Area Response Team and two ambulances and took two patients to University Hospital of North Durham."

The road is now reopened.

