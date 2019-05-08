Two men taken to hospital with one suffering 'life-changing injuries' after late-night motorbike crash at busy junction

Two men have been taken to hospital - one with "life-changing" injuries - following a motorbike crash at a busy junction.

The incident happened at Four Lane Ends in Hetton at the junction leading to Easington Lane just after 10.15pm yesterday.

The rider of the motorbike, a man aged 31, suffered serious injuries while his pillion passenger, also aged 31, suffered injuries which police believe to be life-changing.

Police added that the road to be closed while emergency services treated the injured men.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "At around 10.18pm yesterday we received a report of a one vehicle collision involving a motorbike, at Four lane Ends in Hetton.

"Officers and emergency services attended the scene.

"The rider of the motorbike, a 31-year-old male sustained serious injuries and the passenger, also a 31-year-old male sustained injuries believed to be life changing.

"Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The road was closed while emergency services were in attendance."