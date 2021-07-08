Twin brothers ended their lives together as they feared for the future due to Covid
Twin brothers ended their life together as they worried about their future because of Covid after one became ill with the virus, an inquest was told.
Eric and James Davis were found at Eric’s home in Springwell Road in Sunderland on Thursday, February 25, after concerns were raised for them, leading police to force their way into the upstairs flat.
Officers found the bodies of the 63-year-olds in the flat, with the inquest into their deaths told they died due to hanging.
Senior coroner for Sunderland, Derek Winter, led the resumed hearing at Sunderland Civic Centre and called Detective Constable Kevin Craig, of Northumbria Police, to give evidence.
They went through the details gathered as part of the investigation, which ruled out any suspicious circumstances or third party involvement, and noted further details relating to plans they had made to end their lives.
Medical records showed James has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, February 3, and as a result, his brother was told to self-isolate.
James, who lived in nearby Sefton Square, had been discharged from hospital the following Friday and was being cared for by Eric at his home.
Mr Winter said: “It appears from the the information recorded that both men were very worried about James contracting Covid and what the future held for them both.”
An empty bottle of Bailey’s and a glass of whisky were found next to the chairs in the room and tests found both men had alcohol in their system, with Eric’s higher than his brother’s.
Inquiries established the men had worked for the same firm as cleaners, but had ended their employment and were classed as retired and both had set up funeral plans.
As he concluded the men died due to suicide, he told family members who attended the hearing it had been beyond reasonable doubt – so more likely than not that – that this was what they had intended to do.
He added: “I am satisfied there were sufficient preparatory steps and plans made by both men to simultaneously bring their lives to an end and it was their intention to end their lives together.”