Tonight is the night viewers can see Wearside super eater Kyle Gibson on the small screen when he appears in a new TV documentary about the controversial ‘sport’.

The 20-year-old from Houghton will star in a one-off documentary called Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute which airs on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Super eater Kyle Gibson is due to star in a new Channel 4 documentary on competitive eating.

The show follows three UK competitive eaters, who can consume mountains of food in minutes.

Producers Channel 4 say competitive eating is one of the world's fastest-growing and most controversial ‘sports,’ with super eaters getting through 10,000 calories in one go.

Kyle, who works as a chef at the Wild Boar Wetherspoon in Houghton, has taken part in numerous food challenges across the UK.

Such eating challenges have even seen him travel to Northern Ireland where he took part in the Big O Pizza Challenge which saw him demolish a 32.5 inch onion and ham pizza in a record of just 23 minutes 48 seconds.

Kyle started competitive eating four years ago and said he has hopes to travel around America taking part in numerous challenges.

Kyle said: “Taking part in the documentary has been one of the best things I have ever done.

“I hope people really enjoy watching it as there are lots of good moments.

“I hope it will be informative and show people what competitive eating is all about.”