Tumble dryer destroyed after fire breaks out at semi-detached house

A tumble dryer was destroyed after fire broke out in the garage area of a house.

Officers from Washington and Birtley community fire stations were called to an address in Essex Drive, Concord, Washington, shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The tumble dryer, which was in the garage area of a semi-detached house in the street, had caught alight.

The garage at the property is attached to a bedroom of the house.

The tumble dryer was destroyed while furniture was fire damaged and some of the house left smoke damaged.

Two officers wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan as well as a thermal imaging camera to put out the blaze.

There were no reports of anyone being incident in the incident.