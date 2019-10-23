Tributes to 'always happy' Sunderland man who died from stab wound

Flowers and police in Kemble Square, Downhill, Sunderland, where the body of Barry Solomon was discovered in 2017.

Police have also offered their sympathy to Barry Solomon’s family and insisted they will revisit the case if new evidence emerged.

Mr Solomon, 42, died after receiving a stab wound to his left thigh at his home in Kemble Square, Downhill, Sunderland on April 22, 2017.

Partner Caroline Barker, who was 39 at the time, was arrested on suspicion of murder before she was told earlier this year that she would face no further action.

An inquest at Sunderland Coroners’ Court on Tuesday was told that medical examinations could not rule out beyond all reasonable doubt that the wound had been “self inflicted”.

Several of 42-year-old Mr Solomon’s relatives were at the Sunderland Civic Centre hearing and issued a tribute to him afterwards.

It said he had a “sense of humour”, was “always happy” and “hard working”.

The statement also described him as “kind and considerate” with “lots of friends” and was “loved by many, many people, family, friends”.

The tribute included a comment from his sister, who asked not to be named, which read: “My brother was very loving to my family and friends. Very loyal, happy going.”

She said the family will “miss him so much” and added: “He used to go to my mam’s every Saturday with flowers”.

Tributes left outside the Kemble Square property in 2017 included messages saying “gone far too soon” and “love you with all my life and heart”.

Police quickly described his death as an “isolated incident” although extra patrols were deployed to offer assurance to residents.

Ms Barker was arrested the following day after initially volunteering to be questioned at Southwick Police Station about her partner’s death.

Three juveniles were also detained before they were quickly told that they would face not further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said after assistant coroner David Place recorded an open verdict: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Barry’s family following this traumatic incident and they continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers at this extremely difficult time.

“A full and frank investigation was carried out following Barry’s death in April 2017 and all lines of inquiry have since been proportionally pursued.

“We respect the verdict of today’s inquest and if any information comes to light about this case our detectives will make sure that it is still investigated.”