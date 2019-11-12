Trial of pair accused of murdering Sunderland teenager Connor Brown due to begin tomorrow

Connor Brown.

Connor Brown was found stabbed in a back lane next to The Borough pub, in Sunderland, in February.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly died of his injuries.

Leighton Barrass, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, are both charged with his murder.

Tributes left in Sunderland City Centre for Connor Brown

A trial had been due to take place at Newcastle Crown Court in July but was delayed due to administrative reasons.

At the last hearing on July 17, Judge Paul Sloan QC set a new date for November 12, though the court has now said it is scheduled to begin on Wednesday November 13.

Both men, who have been remanded in custody, have denied murdering the much-loved teenager.

The trail could take as long as four weeks.

In February, Wearside was left stunned by the death of the Farringdon lad, described by his parents as "the most wonderful young man."

The impact he made on the community and in particular his job as a receptionist at Happy House Surgery in Durham Road, Sunderland, was recognised at the Sunderland and South Tyneside Health Awards – where Connor was honoured with the Special Recognition Award.