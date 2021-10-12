Tree swept on to footbridge after falling in heavy flooding
A 30-foot tree which was washed onto a footbridge in Washington during last week’s flooding, has now been safely removed.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:46 pm
The tree was swept onto the small wooden bridge following heavy rain which swelled at Biddick Burn where the bridge stands.
The bridge, which is a popular place for walkers, is now safe to use again.
Workers removed branches from the trunk before chopping it up.
A previous bridge on the same spot was washed away by past flooding and replaced by the current version in 2019.
Read More
Read MoreThe stories and mysteries lying behind Washington’s ancient 'Anglo-Saxon' doorwa...