The tree was swept onto the small wooden bridge following heavy rain which swelled at Biddick Burn where the bridge stands.

The bridge, which is a popular place for walkers, is now safe to use again.

Workers removed branches from the trunk before chopping it up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooding placed the tree trunk squarely onto the footbridge. Picture courtesy of Keith Anderson.

A previous bridge on the same spot was washed away by past flooding and replaced by the current version in 2019.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Flooding placed the tree trunk squarely onto the footbridge. Picture courtesy of Keith Anderson.