Treat your children to a host of half-term Halloween events at Sunderland National Glass Centre

Halloween fun for Francesca Bennelli, two, and sister Giorgia Bennelli, seven, at Sunderland's National Glass Centre.

Sunderland’s National Glass Centre, in Liberty Way, is hosting a range of ghoulish events throughout the school half-term holidays.

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed spooky trails, face painting, paper crafts and glass pumpkin making sessions on Saturday October 26.

Sue Lewis, who works in visitor services at the glass centre, said: “Everyone seems to have had a great time and we’ve plenty more for children of all ages.”

If potions are your poison then why not make glass bottles to put them in on Tuesday, October 29, at 10.30am, 2pm and 3.45pm?

This event is aimed at children aged five and above and costs £8. Booking is essential.

Youngsters aged four and above can also design their own trick or treat plate on Wednesday, October 30, in time to eat some fiendish food from come the big night itself.

Sessions take place on a drop-in basis from 10am-4pm and cost £4 per child.

Come Halloween itself, on Thursday, October 31, the glass centre will host a spine-chilling trail, competitions and glass decoration sessions from 10am-4pm.

These events take place on a drop-in basis from 10am-4pm, are aimed at children three and above and cost £3.

Demonstrations on how to make glass pumpkins also take place from Monday, October 28, to Thursday, October 31, at 1.30pm.