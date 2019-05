A Shih Tzu dog was released by a crew of firefighters after it became trapped in a fence on a Sunderland street.

The call out was made to Suffolk Street, in Hendon, just after 10.30pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival fire crews from Sunderland Central located the Shih Tzu and used Holmatro spreaders to release the dog.

"It was returned, uninjured to its grateful owner."

The team were on the scene for around 15 minutes.