Tragic loss of baby at 11 weeks inspires runner to launch new event to support other women

Emma Crawford, 33, has launched a monthly running event with Rainbow Running Club to offer ‘support and a chat’ for women who have also lost a baby.

In 2018, Emma and her husband Stephen, from Murton, began trying to conceive. After a year, the couple were referred to doctors and planned to begin IVF treatment.

The 33-year-old was told her BMI was too high to start the treatment, so took up running in a bid to reach her target.

Emma Crawford and her husband Stephen lost their baby at 11 weeks.

Emma, who is an accountant, said: “It was devastating having this news and not feeling in control of my body or the situation but there was still hope so we had to make a plan.

"Running helped both mentally and physically and as we came into 2021 I only had two stone to go and we could go back to the doctors but before beginning the IVF treatment, I found out I was pregnant – It was the most amazing feeling I have ever felt.”

But in April this year, the couple lost their ‘little peanut’ at 11 weeks.

Emma continued: “I was very excited and had already began buying things for the baby, and we had been trying for three years so it completely shattered my world and we were heartbroken, I just felt completely empty.”

Emma hopes to help other women through their loss.

Following the loss, Emma wanted to set up an event to help other women through the devastating experience.

She added: “The loss is beyond words and has really changed my heart and view of life forever, and it’s a bit of a taboo subject so I want to give other women who are walking the same uneven path as me a bit of support.

"Running really helped me mentally after losing the baby and people don’t have to run, they can just come for the cake and a chat afterwards!”

Emma’s first running event will take place on Sunday, November 14 at 9.30am at Nose’s Point in Seaham and the second will go ahead on Saturday, December 11 at the same time.

Contact Emma on 07854847385 for more information.

