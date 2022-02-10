The eight-day major cycle race will come to the city on September 6 as some 100 of the world’s top riders make their way from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight.

Organisers have revealed the basic outline of the route for September's race, which will again bypass London as it travels from Scotland to the south coast via Sunderland, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset.

The Tour of Britain team said while a new venue to the modern race, Sunderland has recent experience welcoming cycling events, having hosted a round of the Tour Series domestic racing event in 2021.

Sunderland City Council leader Councillor Graeme Miller hailed the news as a massive coup for Wearside and a chance to showcase all the area has to offer.

He said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming the UK’s most prestigious cycle race to our city for the very first time in September.

"The Tour of Britain is a hugely popular event and hosting the tour presents the perfect opportunity for showcasing our fabulous city.

"The sheer spectacle of over a 100 of the world’s best riders racing through our city will truly be a sight to behold.

"It promises to be a brilliant day out for residents and visitors alike and one which we hope people will flock to see.

“We’re also hoping that seeing elite riders in action will inspire more people to take to their bikes as part of our exciting programme of swim bike run activities in the coming years.

"This is all about encouraging more people to be get active and take advantage of our wonderful city, green spaces and fantastic coastline, not to mention all the physical and mental health benefits that being active brings with it.”

Aberdeen had already been confirmed as the venue for the Grand Depart on September 4, a year after it hosted the final stage of the 2021 Tour, in which Wout Van Aert took victory on the day to pip Britain’s Ethan Hayter to the overall win.

From there the race will head south, with stage three to finish in Sunderland before the visit to Yorkshire a day later.

After a visit to Nottinghamshire, the race will enter new territory with a first full stage within Gloucestershire and a visit to Dorset, which has not hosted an international cycling event since the Milk Race in the 1980s.

Full details of the route are to be announced in April. The Tour will run from September 4-11.

