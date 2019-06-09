Sunderland’s RNLI lifeboat volunteers have been called out three times in six hours .

The first emergency alert came shortly after 6am on Sunday, June 9, when Northumbria Police requested assistance with an incident at Monkwearmouth Railway Bridge.

The incident was resolved within about 20 minutes.

Shortly after 09.30am, the crew was diverted from a training exercise to go to the assistance of the crew of a boat which ended up aground while being recovered onto a trailer at Potato Garth slipway.

The third call of the day came around 11.20am, as the Atlantic 85 was being recovered from the water.

The crew quickly relaunched and headed to Seaham where they escorted a vessel safe’y to port after it had suffered a total electrical failure.