Three babies born at Sunderland Royal Hospital on same day as Meghan Markle gives birth to boy

A trio of tots born on Wearside will share their birthday with a member of the Royal Family after they came into the world on the same as the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a son.

The announcement of the birth came shortly after 2.30pm today, with both mum Meghan Markle and child said to be doing well.

Amelia Anne Horner, born on Monday, May 6 at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The child is yet to be named.

It was a day of celebration at Sunderland Royal Hospital's maternity ward too for a number of families.

Amanda Ackroyd, 35, gave birth to son Connor Vernon Jamieson after a long labour which began at 5am on Saturday.

Amanda Ackroyd and partner Connor Jamieson with son Connor Vernon Jamieson, born on Monday, May 6 at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The tot arrived at 8.50am today, weighing in at 7lbs 1oz.

Amanda, of Red House, who has been supported by partner Connor Jamieson, 23, said: "I got my labour started off early because I'm diabetic.

"I didn't know about the Royal family's situation, so it's a bit of a surprise.

"We knew we were having a boy so we're just happy he's here now."

Sapphire Stuart with daughter Bella, born on Monday, May 6 at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Nadine Watson, 24, of Seaham, gave birth to Amelia Anne Horner at at 3.30am.

"I'm three weeks early but I didn't know Meghan Markle was due at this time," said Nadine, who has a son Oliver Lee, 15 months, with partner Lee Horner, 22.

"I was in labour for 22 and a half hours so I'm happy I'm through it now."

And Sapphire Stuart, 26, gave birth to daughter Bella, weighing 5lb 8oz at 4,55am.

Staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital's maternity ward.

"I didn't know anything at all about the Royal baby to be honest," said Sapphire, who is mum to Harry, six, and Lewis, three.

"I do like the Royal Family though and I really liked Suits, the programme Meghan Markle was in. I used to watch that all the time."

Lynne Metcalfe, midwife at the Royal's maternity wing, said: "We have had a very nice Bank Holiday Monday.

"We are also delighted with the news of the Royal Baby's birth.

"Every birth is special so congratulations to everyone who has given birth today."