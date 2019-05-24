Thousands raised at a special match at the Stadium of Light

Thousands of pounds have been raised for children in Sunderland as part of a special match at the Stadium of Light.

Friends Andrew Addison and Gavin Brannen organised the fundraising football event, which saw two teams put their skills to the test at the Stadium of Light, in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for two worthy causes.

Teams from Sunningdale School and Grace House take to the pitch at the Stadium of Light for a chartiy football match.

But before the teams, supporting Grace House and Sunningdale School, stepped foot on the pitch they had already raised their target thanks to a rally of support by friends and family.

More than £3,500 has been raised to be split between the two causes.

Josh Lay joined organisers for this year’s event, hoping to raise as much as possible for the school his daughter, Tiana, attends.

He said: “We chose to support Sunningdale because my oldest daughter goes there. It’s really close to home and we know the work they do there.”

Josh Lay with daughters Tiana and Olivia

It is the fourth such event organised by Andrew and Gavin.

Gavin said: “We had a vote and chose to support Grace House because it is the closest to the Stadium and they do a lot of work with Sunningdale School too.

“We’ve beat the target ahead of the match, one team has raised around £1,450 and the other has raised £1,250 which is massive.

He added: “We like to support a different charity every year. This year we held a vote and there were a few children’s charities and organisations in the mic. It’s about the kids.

Fundraisers at the event

“We’re privileged to be able to come on here and play football why not raise a few quid for people who need it.”

Around £750 was raised on the day of the match which saw the players for Grace House come out on top scoring four goals to Sunningdale’s two.

Bev Anderson, who helped organise the event alongside Paula Lay and Maria Brannen, said: “No matter the score on the pitch we were all winners because we’ve done so much for charity.

“It was a great event all around. There was a tombola and various different fundraisers when we went back to Red House club following the match.”

Over the past four years, more than £15,000 has been raised for various charities and organisations through the annual event.