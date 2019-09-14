Herrington County Park hosted the event for the first time today, Saturday, September 14, with 2,500 people aged from seven to 70 tackling the series of inflatable obstacles across the park.

The organisers are already in discussions about bringing it back to the city next year, with hen parties, families, charity teams, schools and community groups among those to sign up.

The inflatables were spread out across the park, with slides, walls, wrecking balls, jumps and bars with the finishing line filled with foam.

Gung-Ho competitors heading over the start line at Herrington Country Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those to take part was Stephen Lynch, 39, from Castletown, who joined in with colleagues from Pass Ltd in Stockton and friends and family, bringing together 46 people in their team.

He said: “I did it last year at Wynyard and it was a lot muddier than this, this was a lot better. The wall was a bit tough, but the rest was alright and I loved anything with a slide.”

Murton Junior Club gathered 25 people, including members, leaders and parent helpers, to take on the course.

Julie Griffiths, the club’s chairman who works alongside Tracey Slater to run the activities, said: “This has brought everybody together and it’s something the children might not have been able to do otherwise.

Stephen Lynch was among those to take part in the event.

“It was tough, but it was good fun, the kids all loved it and they got talking to people as they went around, which was nice.”

Alan Brown is managing director of Gung-Ho, which came to Wearside to stage its 68th event.

He said: “The council has been really good and have already asked us to come back, because they want to see this kind of event on here.

“We’ve been to Newcastle before, at Gosforth Racecourse, and Wynyard last year was huge, but we really wanted to come to this area.

Runners head over the first obstacle.

“It’s been fantastic and the people here have had a great attitude, they’re here to enjoy it and have fun.”

Gung-Ho competitors ended the course by sliding into a foam party.

Competitors tackle The Wall.

The course covered 5k of Herrington Country Park.

Twelve obstacles were set out across the course.