More than 6,000 Echo readers have had their say and chosen their favourite act for a future gig at the Stadium of Light.

And it’s the Real Slim Shady, Eminem, who has come out on top with more than 1,200 (19%) votes in an online poll, made up of the top 10 suggestions by the Sunderland community.

While many got in touch to say they would like to see previous acts, including Pink, Take That and Coldplay, return; others came up with line-ups the city has never seen before.

Here is what you had to say about the poll on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page – including some additional suggestions outside the reader top 10:

Karen Seafield: “Coldplay were amazing last time would love to see them back again or Ed Sheeran.”

Caroline Atkinson-McCann: “Pink, Coldplay and Take That have played here already! Let's see someone new! Fleetwood Mac all the way!”

Echo readers picked Eminem as their top choice for the next Stadium of Light gig. Picture: PA.

Natalie Dee: “Adele or Eminem.”

Gary Smudger Smith: “They should have a punk festival.”

Charlotte Matlock: “North East Live would be good if it wasn’t just aimed at kids/teenagers. Maybe have a rock live, get loads of indie/alternative/pop punk bands? Make it a weekend thing.”

Kaitlyn Mae: “I would rob a bank to see Eminem!”

Jack Burton: “Rolling Stones has to happen. Would sell out straight away.”

Nathan David: “Metallica would sell out in about 30 seconds.”

Vicky Lancaster: “North East Live my kids loved going!”