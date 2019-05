The local authority figure of child poverty in Sunderland after housing costs is 37 per cent. These are the levels of children living in poverty in Sunderland after housing costs, based on wards. For more information about child poverty figures click here.

1. Castle 42.2 per cent of children living in poverty Google other Buy a Photo

2. Copt Hill 36.5 per cent of children living in poverty Google other Buy a Photo

3. Fulwell 17 per cent of children living in poverty Google other Buy a Photo

4. Hendon 47.1 per cent of children living in poverty Google other Buy a Photo

View more