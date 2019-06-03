This is how Sunderland will remember D-Day heroes on the 75th anniversary

Families of those who served in the D-Day landings will gather in Sunderland as the city remembers their bravery and sacrifice on the 75th anniversary of the major military operation.

Veterans and the families of those who took part in the D-Day landings will join the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon and Councillor Dianne Snowdon, at the war memorial in Burdon Road on Thursday June 6 from 10.30am onward for a Commemoration Service - the public are welcome to attend to show their support.

The mayor and mayoress will be joined by civic guests including the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Susan Winfield OBE, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and Armed Forces Champion, Coun Michael Mordey, the mayors from a number of neighbouring local authorities, and representatives from the Sunderland Armed Forces Partnership and Veterans Forum.

Regimental standard bearers will present their standards before the Mayor begins his speech at 10.50am, with the sounding of the Last Post and Two Minute Silence at 11am.

Prayers will be offered during the service together with readings before the laying of wreaths at 11.08am after which the parade will stand down and disperses for hospitality and refreshments.

The mayor, Coun David Snowdon, said: "I am looking forward to welcoming veterans, families, military representatives and colleagues from across the region to the war memorial in Sunderland to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

"We gather to remember the bravery and sacrifice of all those who took part, and helped change the course of the Second World War with the combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.

"The stories of all those from Sunderland, this country and all our allies who took part in the D-Day landings are those we should all pause to remember this Thursday and beyond."

This is the running order for the event:

10.30am - Veterans gather at cenotaph in Burdon Road

10.40am – Parade fall in ready for civics arriving

10.45am – Mayor and Civic guests to arrive

10.47am – Standards to order (at ease)

10.50am – Mayor’s speech

10.55am – Kevin Fury of 2nd Battalion Coldstream Guards to read a poem written by Phil Pead

10.58am – Parade to attention (carry standards)

10.59am – Exhortation – Robbie Robson from Veterans Forum

11.00am – Last Post and two minute silence

11.02am – Reveille – order standards – parade at ease

11.04am – Prayer by Canon Reverend Stuart Bain

11.06am – Prayer by Reverend Nick Barr-Hamilton (Mayor’s Chaplain)

11.08am – Laying of wreaths

11.15am – Kohima Epitaph – parade to attention – Mayoral Party departs