Things are hotting up in Sunderland as thousands gather for the Spice Girls concert

Crowds of thousands are flocking to the Stadium of Light for tonight's Spice Girls extravaganza.

Fans have descended on the city from across the world to make sure they don't miss the gig.

There's glitter as far as the eyes can see and many followers are dressed as their favourite Spice Girl for what promises to be a fantastic event.

Among those joining the throngs of music-lovers are sisters, Julia Kendall, 15, and Sasha Nickel, 25, who have flown all the way from Canada for the event.

The pair, who have travelled from Edmonton, Alberta, said the event was one they just couldn't miss.

Student, Julia, said: "I am a massive fan and they are not touring in Canada, so we wanted to come here. It was a Christmas present from Mom."

And, for flight attendant Sasha, the event is bringing back extra special memories.

She said: "I met Sporty Spice when I was seven. I won a look-a-like competition and the prize was to meet her.

"We just decided we had to be here for the concert."

The sisters are staying with family in Edinburgh and travelled down to Sunderland by train.

Lots of people enjoying the sunshine before heading across to the Stadium of Light for the Spice Girls concert.

Another pair of sister, Emma and Catherine Grant, from Cleadon, said they were thrilled when they found out the band was going to be performing on their doorstep.

Emma, 23, a geologist, who dressed in an icon Ginger Spice Union Jack dress for the event, said: "I grew up with this music. We had a CD and I would just play it on repeat.

"Ginger is my favourite, she has the best outfits.

"I was so excited when I found out they were coming to Sunderland, it was too good an opportunity to miss."

Catherine, 25, a dentist, said she had wanted to be Posh Spice, but because the singer wasn't performing, she decided to dress like Sporty Spice instead.

It's Scary Spice all the way for Sam Craig-Scorer, who is a massive fan of the Spice Girls and especially Mel B.

The 19-year-old hairdresser from Newcastle, said he was so excited to be at the Stadium of Light to see the girls perform.

He said: "I was so excited when they were coming to Sunderland and I really wanted tickets, I was lucky enough to get some for Christmas, it was amazing."

Sam said he hopes the band will tour again and maybe bring out some more new music.

His friend and fellow hairdresser, Bethany Patrickson, said the Spice Girls and Peter Andre were her idols growing up.

She said: "I was such a massive fan, I had everything you could get with the Spice Girls on, I even used to collect the lollipops. This is so exciting."

Louise Gibben from Stockton, 41, a student at the University of Teesside, said: "I didn't think I was going to be able to come, but I got some last minute tickets and was delighted by that. I'm a huge fan."

Louise went along with her daughters, Ammie-Leigh Gibben, 18, and Lenina Gibben, 22, who said they had grown up with the music and loved the band and friend of the family, Emma Bagley, 32, said she was a huge fan of the Spice Girls when she was young.