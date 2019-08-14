These are the most popular menu items at McDonald's restaurants across Sunderland and Washington
You’re in the mood for some food on the move – but what’s your go-to order?
As McDonald’s marks 45 years of operating in the UK, we asked for the most popular menu items in the company’s Wearside branches.
Craving a carton of chips? Mad for a McFlurry? See if your favourite has made the top five.
These are the most popular items at the six McDonald’s branches in Sunderland and Washington. Are any of them always on your order?
- Cheeseburger
- Double Cheeseburger
- Mayo Chicken
- Fries
Sign up to our daily newsletter
- Medium Coke
To tie in with 45 years of McDonald’s, the company commissioned an independent report, which revealed its business and suppliers have made a combined contribution of £11.1million to Sunderland’s economy annually.
In 2017, McDonald’s generated more than £9.3million in Sunderland. Franchisee Jasper Maudsley owns six restaurants across Sunderland and Washington, and oversees almost 1,000 employees.
He said: “Creating and sustaining jobs across Sunderland is of huge importance to me, and the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something my team and I are very proud of.
“To me McDonald’s is not a multi-national company but a multi-local company, closely supporting and working together with the communities that we operate in.”
As part of championing his community, Jasper works closely with schools, helps out at foodbanks and participates in the McDonald’s-wide anti-litter campaign.
In the North East as a whole, McDonald’s has contributed £80million to the economy and supported more than 6,400 jobs.