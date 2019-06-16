GP surgeries

These are the best GP surgeries in Sunderland for making an appointment, according to their patients

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.    

Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'.

1. Millfield Medical Group

2. Dr Martin Weatherhead

3. Riverview Health Centre

4. Dr Gellia & Dr Balaraman, Monkwearmouth Health Centre

