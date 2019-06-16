These are the best GP surgeries in Sunderland for making an appointment, according to their patients Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS about how they rated the surgery where they were registered. Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. 1. Millfield Medical Group 63-83 Hylton Road - Millfield - Sunderland - SR4 7AF - 80.3 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Dr Martin Weatherhead Southwick Health Centre - The Green - Southwick - Sunderland - SR5 2LT - 81.5 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Riverview Health Centre Borough Road - Hendon - Sunderland - SR1 2HJ - 84.8 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Dr Gellia & Dr Balaraman, Monkwearmouth Health Centre Dundas Street - Sunderland -SR6 0AB - 87.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2