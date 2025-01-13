Whilst the wealthiest and most affluent parts of the UK have a life expectancy of nearly 90, the majority of Sunderland postcodes are under 80.
A recent study of data from the Office for National Statistics showed that a 40-year-old male living in Glasgow can expect on average to live for another 34.8 years compared to 45.5 years for a man of the same current age living in Westminster.
Unsurprisingly, diet, access to open space and exercise, private health care and health education are intrinsically linked to levels of poverty and, as such, how long a person can expect to live.
Check-out the life expectancy in your postcode area and seen how it compares to the national average of 81.
The campaign is being led by a partnership of organisations including the British Red Cross, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Local Government Association, Citizens Advice and Mind.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.