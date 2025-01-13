Whilst the wealthiest and most affluent parts of the UK have a life expectancy of nearly 90, the majority of Sunderland postcodes are under 80.

A recent study of data from the Office for National Statistics showed that a 40-year-old male living in Glasgow can expect on average to live for another 34.8 years compared to 45.5 years for a man of the same current age living in Westminster.

Unsurprisingly, diet, access to open space and exercise, private health care and health education are intrinsically linked to levels of poverty and, as such, how long a person can expect to live.

Check-out the life expectancy in your postcode area and seen how it compares to the national average of 81.

SR1 postcode - Areas covered - Sunderland City Centre, East End and Hendon. - Life expectancy - 76.

SR2 postcode - Areas covered - Ashbrooke, Ryhope, Grangetown, Hillview and Thornhill. - Life expectancy - 78.

SR4 postcode - Areas covered - Barnes, Chester Road, Deptford, Ford Estate, Grindon, Hastings Hill, Hylton Lane Estate, High Barnes, Pallion, Pennywell and South Hylton. - Life expectancy - 78.