These are the areas of Sunderland with the current highest and lowest life expectancy rates

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:42 BST

As part of a national campaign to highlight health inequalities, public action group Health Equals have created an app to check out the current average life expectancy for all of the UK's postcodes, and worryingly only one Sunderland postcode exceeds the UK average of 81.

Whilst the wealthiest and most affluent parts of the UK have a life expectancy of nearly 90, the majority of Sunderland postcodes are under 80.

A recent study of data from the Office for National Statistics showed that a 40-year-old male living in Glasgow can expect on average to live for another 34.8 years compared to 45.5 years for a man of the same current age living in Westminster.

Unsurprisingly, diet, access to open space and exercise, private health care and health education are intrinsically linked to levels of poverty and, as such, how long a person can expect to live.

Check-out the life expectancy in your postcode area and seen how it compares to the national average of 81.

The campaign is being led by a partnership of organisations including the British Red Cross, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Local Government Association, Citizens Advice and Mind.

- Areas covered - Sunderland City Centre, East End and Hendon. - Life expectancy - 76. Photograph: Google Maps

1. SR1 postcode

- Areas covered - Ashbrooke, Ryhope, Grangetown, Hillview and Thornhill. - Life expectancy - 78. Photo: Google Maps

2. SR2 postcode

- Areas covered - Barnes, Chester Road, Deptford, Ford Estate, Grindon, Hastings Hill, Hylton Lane Estate, High Barnes, Pallion, Pennywell and South Hylton. - Life expectancy - 78. Photograph: Google Maps

3. SR4 postcode

- Areas covered - Carley Hill, Castletown, Downhill, Hylton Castle, Hylton Red House, Marley Pots, Sheepfolds, Southwick, Town End Farm and Witherwack. - Life expectancy - 78. Photograph: Google Maps

4. SR5 postcode

