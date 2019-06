Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Sunderland surgeries ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries. For more information about what the ratings mean, click here. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Pallion Family Practice Centre, Hylton Road, Pallion - Sunderland, SR4 7XF - 58.2 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

2. The New City Medical Group Tatham Street - Sunderland - SR1 2QB - 59.7 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

3. Ashburn Medical Centre 74-75 Toward Road - Sunderland - SR2 8JG - 60.1 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

4. Bridge View Medical Group Southwick Health Centre - Sunderland - SR5 2LT - 62.8 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

