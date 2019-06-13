These are the 10 care homes in the Sunderland area that require improvement according to the CQC These Sunderland care homes have been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and told that they require improvement. This latest information is taken from the CQC website on June 13. Images are for illustrative purposes only. 1. Rowlandson House - Requires improvement 1-2 Rowlandson Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 7SU. Latest report published on 13 February 2019. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Ashwood Court Care Home - Requires improvement Ashwood Court, Suffolk Street, Sunderland, SR2 8JZ. Latest report published on 10 April 2019. The CQC are carrying out checks at Ashwood Court Care Home and will publish a report when their check is complete. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Alexandra View Care Centre - Requires improvement Lilburn Place, Southwick, Sunderland, SR5 2AF. Latest report published on 23 November 2018. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Falstone Manor - Requires improvement Cliffe Park, Whitburn Road, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 9NQ. Latest report published on 20 December 2018. Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3