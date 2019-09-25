Students flooding into the Bridges during a previous discount shopping night.

The annual student raid at the Bridges is taking place on Monday, September 30 from 6.30pm until late – with freebies, goodie bags and one-off discounts available to those savvy shoppers going along.

It’s free to attend – but students wishing to go along must register their interest with the shopping centre beforehand online.

For more information and to register, visit the website here.

The event is taking place at the Bridges on Monday, September 30. Picture: David Wood.

These are just some of the discounts and offers available on the big night – from clothes and toiletries to tasty treats.

Check below to see what’s happening at your favourite store.

schuh – 20% off

Topshop / Topman – 20% off

Will you be looking to pick up some bargains at the student raid?

Disney – 20% off

Pandora – 15% off

Footasylum – 20% off, exclusions apply

The Perfume Shop – 15% off / free gifts while stocks last

Students picking up bargains in Lush during the student raid shopping event.

Krispy Kreme – 20% off everything

JD Sports – 20% off full-priced items, excludes sale items and gift card purchases

Select – 20% off full-priced only

New Look – 20% off with a valid student card

Swarovski – 20% off everything

Hotel Chocolat – 20% off storewide, including all current offers, promotions, and cafe – excluding Velvetiser sales

Claire’s – 25% off, excludes ear piercing and gift cards

Boots – 10% off

EE – 20% off monthly discount on all pay-monthly handsets, pay-monthly sim only and pay-monthly tablets, plus free accessories up to the value of £50 with every pay-monthly purchase

Thorntons – 10% off when you spend £10 or more

Clarks – 20% off full-priced adults’ purchases

HMV – 10% off, excludes gift card and games

Superdry – 20% off

H&M – 20% off

Superdrug – 20% off health and beauty products only

Debenhams – 10% off all health and beauty and Debenhams-own bought products

The Fragrance Shop – 20% off / £5 off £30 vouchers

Game – 20% off all accessories, both mint and pre-owned, and 10 % off all phones, tablets and watches

Clintons – 20% off

Flying Tiger – Spend over £5 to receive a free goody bag (first 100 customers only)

The Body Shop – 25% off

Waterstones – 5% off with a valid student card

Collectables – 10% off full-priced products