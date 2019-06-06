The Sunderland hero who tackled an unexploded torpedo in the aftermath of D-Day - with his feet!

A Sunderland man risked his life just days after D-Day by dealing with an unexploded torpedo - with his feet.

The incredible story of Lieut Commander John Bridge has been heralded in a new book which highlights battle heroes from nine different countries.

The cover of the book which heralds Lt Commander Bridge from Sunderland.

But none can match the tale of Lt Commander Bridge who never flinched as he tackled a torpedo which was deep in murky water on a river bed.

Ken Tout is the author who has penned the story of the Wearside man which makes up a whole chapter in his new book called ‘How Modest Are The Bravest’.

To coincide with the 75th anniversary of D Day, the book selects 20 outstanding battle heroes but Ken admitted: “Even in that distinguished company one stands pre-eminent.”

Lt Commander Bridge had numerous medals for valour before the drama. His medal count would have included more if a higher commander had not considered that Bridge “already had enough medals”.

Lieut-Commander Bridge, GC, GM and bar. Even that assembly of high valour medals would have included more if a higher commander hadnt considered that Bridge “already had enough medals” Ken Tout

Author Ken told us: “On D Day itself, as the invading armada hit the beaches, it was essential to clear one area of beach from the mines and booby traps placed by Field Marshal Rommel.

“Bridge was sent in to do an immediate, but desperately dangerous job, so that the waiting convoy bearing the floating Mulberry harbour, could move into place.

“Later, as the army dashed towards Arnhem, the Germans blew up part of Nijmegen Bridge with a torpedo but left another unexploded on the river bed.

“In deep, murky water Bridge could deal with the unseen torpedo only by dangling by his arms from a bridge pier and fishing with his bare toes for the torpedo. Finding it, he used his toes to trap it in a wire basket, thus to raise and defuse it.”

Derwent Hill in 1962 - the year it was bought by John Bridge to benefit local schoolchildren.

All soldiers came under fire at some range, said Ken, but he added: “Bridge was required to cuddle right up to the infernal machine and lay his ear on the beating heart of death itself.”

Bridge has been described as a ‘thinking hero, leaving a virtual library of detailed notes on bomb mechanisms, running two allotments and, above all, co-founding the Derwent Hill activities centre when he was Director of Education for Sunderland. He more than deserves his special chapter in “How Modest are the Bravest!”

Mr Bridge was one of only two men to win both the George Medal with bar and the George Cross in the Second World War. He later became director of education for Sunderland and bought the Derwent Hill activity centre in 1962, to benefit local schoolchildren.

War veterans and Sunderland’s Mayor, Tom Foster, were among mourners at Mr Bridge’s funeral at St Andrew’s Church in 2007. He was aged 91.

Previous Sunderland Echo stories have told how Mr Bridge, GC, GM and bar, was a pacifist when war broke out, but volunteered for the Royal Navy after realising his physics degree could help save lives.

The bomb disposal expert escaped death at least nine times while defusing hundreds of mines, often working under enemy fire.

The new book by Ken Tout is published by Helion Press and is available at bookshops. It is also on offer from Amazon at £13.67.