The Queen pays tribute to England team for 'spirit, commitment and pride' shown to reach Euro 2020 final

The Queen pays tribute to England team

In a short note to manager Gareth Southgate, the monarch sent her "good wishes" for Sunday's match against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Victory would mark their first major tournament win since the famous 1966 World Cup, also at Wembley.

The Queen recalled presenting that trophy to Sir Bobby Moore almost six decades ago.

Handout issued by Buckingham Palace of a copy of the letter sent by Queen Elizabeth II to England football manager Gareth Southgate congratulating him and England football team for reaching the UEFA Euro 2020 final, and sending good wishes with "the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

In her message to the team, she said: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."