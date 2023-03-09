Rightmove, the Uk’s largest online real estate property portal, has published average annual house prices for Sunderland for 2022, and we can reveal which parts of the city have the most expensive and cheapest houses.

With the cost of living crisis well and truly starting to bite, the UK’s housing market has slowed down, with Rightmove showing average house prices rising nationally by just £14 last month, the smallest ever increase from January to February.

According to Rightmove, the average price of houses sold in Sunderland in 2022 was £159,903, two percent down on 2021 levels.

But what is the average price houses have been selling for where you live?

Check out the highest to lowest house price postcode locations for Sunderland and Washington according to Rightmove.

1 . SR6 postcode Areas covered - Cleadon, Fulwell, Monkwearmouth, North Haven, Roker, St Peter's Riverside, Seaburn, Seaburn Dene, South Bents and Whitburn. Average price of houses sold in 2022 - £227,928. Prices were 1% down on the previous year. Photo: Google maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . NE38 postcode Areas covered - Columbia, Barmston, Harraton, Washington Village, Biddick, Oxclose, Lambton, Ayton and Teal Farm in Washington. Average price of houses sold in 2022 - £174,984. Prices were 6% down on the previous year. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . SR3 postcode Areas covered - Doxford Park, Farringdon, Gilley Law, Herrington, Moorside, Plains Farm, Ryhope, Silksworth, Springwell Village, Thorney Close and Tunstall. Average price of houses sold in 2022 - £171,838. Prices were 2% down on the previous year. Photograph: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . DH4 postcode Areas covered - Penshaw, Houghton-le-Spring, West Rainton, Bournmoor, New Herrington, Leamside, East Rainton and Middle Rainton. Average price of houses sold in 2022 - £166,938. Prices were 2% up on the previous year. Photo: Craig Leng Photo Sales