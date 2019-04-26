The Fans Museum calls for applause in tribute to lifelong fan Ernie Jones at Sunderland match

The Fans museum is calling on Sunderland supporters to applaud lifelong fan Ernie Jones who sadly died aged 103.

Ernie, who has been hailed as “the oldest member of our red and white family” passed away on Wednesday following a period of ill health.

He first started going to Black Cats games aged eight and remained a devoted supporter all of his life.

Ernie, who lived in Grindon before his death, served in the Welsh Fusiliers in the Second World War after growing up idolising club greats such as Raich Carter, Bobby Gurney and Jimmy Connor, who were all part of Sunderland’s 1930s team which claimed the league championship and the FA Cup between 1936 and 1937.

Even after he reached his century, he would still listen to the team’s games on the radio.

Ernie Jones celebrates his 103rd birthday at the Fans Museum with Sister Mary Scholastica, Mayor Lynda Scanlan Coun John Kelly, Keith Havelock , Kevin Ball and founder Michael Ganley.

In recent years, the Fans Museum project had helped Ernie celebrate his birthdays at its former Monkwearmouth Station Museum site, with Ernie being congratulated by former SAFC skipper Kevin Ball.

And now the popular museum, founded by Michael Ganley, is calling on Sunderland fans to pay tribute to the devoted supporter at their home match against Porsmouth tomorrow.

The museum, based in the building of the former Monkwearmouth Station Museum, is asking supporters to applaud Ernie at the 39th minute of the match.

In an emotional post on Facebook The Fans Museum said: "I’m sure everyone knows about the passing of Ernie Jones, the marvellous man that he was sadly passed away on Wednesday.

"So can we please ask for some support for Ernie’s family, and in memory of Ernie who fought for King & Country from 1939 to 1945, we would love a minutes applause at the 39th minute, so please share this far and wide, let’s raise the teams spirits with the gesture of man who was 103 years young.

"Keeping the faith forever."