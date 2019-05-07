Fish and chips

The 10 best chippies in South Tyneside, as chosen by you - shortlist revealed for Shields Gazette Chip Shop Of The Year 2019

We’ve got our top finalists for the Shields Gazette Chip Shop Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. To vote from the list, pick up a copy of the paper, complete the coupon inside, and get your entries in by Saturday May 25.

Front Street, East Boldon

1. Daniela's Fish Bar (030)

Green Lane East, South Shields

2. Green Lane Fisheries (018)

Stoddart Street, South Shields

3. Frankies (017)

Seton Walk, South Shields

4. Mary's Fish and Chips (029)

