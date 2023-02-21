Ten places in Sunderland where children can eat for free or up to £1 over February half term

Eating out with children during the school holidays is expensive at the best of times, never mind during a cost of living crisis and the biggest fall in living standards on record.

As rocketing inflation eats into people’s diminishing real terms wages, keeping the kids entertained over February half-term represents a daunting challenge for parents on a budget which is matched by keeping them fed, particularly if out and about in the city.

At a time when some families literally are facing a choice between eating or heating, feeding hungry children at adult prices is a cost which prohibits many families from dining out this half-term.

Half-term represents an opportunity for children and parents to get outside and explore everything the city and surrounding countryside has to offer, but inclement weather leading to freezing hands and soggy sandwiches can sometimes detract from the enjoyment of the day.

However, to help families get the most out of their time together without putting too much strain on wallets, a number of local independent and national chain cafes, restaurants and food providers are offering children the chance to eat for free or maximum of a pound.

We’ve done your research for you. Check-out the following 10 outlets which may put a strain on your waistline but not your wallet.

1 . Fiume Location -16 Bonemill Lane, Washington, NE38 8AJN. Deal - Kids can enjoy a free starter, main, dessert and drink with the purchase of any adults full price main meal. Available Monday to Friday 12pm - 4pm throughout the school holidays. One child eats free per one full price adults main.

2 . The Alexandra Steakhouse Location - Queen Alexandra Rd, Sunderland, SR2 9PF. Deal - Children eat free with one adult paying for a meal with a minimum cost of £10, excluding drinks.

3 . The Wolsey Location - Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased.

4 . Oaktree Farm Location - 1 Camberwell Way, Doxford Intl Business Park, Sunderland, SR3 3XN. Deal - For each paying adult, two children can eat for just £1 each. Obtain access code by signing up to the Farmhouse Inns Email Club. Offer ends on Saturday February 25.