Teenage girlband Sparkle hoping to shine in singing competition at O2 Academy

A teenage girlband is hoping to shine when they perform on the O2 Academy stage.

Sparkle, made up of four girls from Hartlepool and East Durham, have won through to the finals of the SoundWaves Music Competition.

Sparkle are hoping to shine in regional SoundWaves competition.

The event will be held at the O2 Academy Newcastle next month and will be a big opportunity for the teens to showcase their talent.

Sparkle, made up of teenagers Holly Bentham, Campbell Daniels, Lottie Willis and Lily Gowland, have been performing togther for five years.

The four, who train with Miss Toni’s Academy of Singing and Performing Arts in Hartlepool, have made quite a name for themselves in the area and hope performing in the latest competition will lead to even more success.

Going to be a really good opportunity for them Lisa Willis

The girls, aged 15 and 16, are currently rehearsing some new songs and brushing up on previous numbers to prepare for the contest on June 21.

Sparkle applied to take part in the SoundWaves competition and after numerous rounds and regional heats made it through to the final.

The prizes on offer include a full UK tour in some of the country’s most prestigious music venues, management support, a recording with top music producer and magazine coverage.

Lisa Willis, Lottie’s mum, said, the girls are very excited about the competition.

Sparkle supported former X-Factor singer, Sam Lavery, during a tour.

She said: “They have worked really hard and are so thrilled and excited about the finals.

“To be performing at such a big event is going to be a really good opportunity for them.”

Getting together to rehearse can be difficult because all four girls go to different schools and three are currently studying for their GCSEs.

Girl band Sparkle in their younger days.

Lottie is a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee, Campbell goes to The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Hartlepool, Holly is a pupil at High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool and Lily goes to Sedgefield Community College.

Lisa said: “It can be a bit conflicted at times, working hard with studies and rehearsing, but they manage and have dedicated rehearsal times.”

Sparkle will be up against 13 other talented singers and bands when they take to the stage for the competition next month.

The town teenagers are no strangers to pressure, having supported Sam Lavery, who finished seventh in The X Factor in 2016, on the North East leg of her tour and performed at Think Tank, in Newcastle.

Sparkle have also headlined at The Studio in Hartlepool to over 200 fans and performed at other key events including Stockton firework display and Christmas lights switch-on, as well as charity events and festivals around the country.