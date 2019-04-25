Tearful dancers pay tribute to Sunderland entertainer Arron Hough who went missing from a cruise ship

A group of tearful dancers paid a touching tribute to a Sunderland entertainer missing at sea.

The young people from Sunderland's SK Dance School of Performing Arts gave a moving tribute to Arron Hough at the Genfactor finals.

Arron Hough when he performed in the Genfactor.

Arron was 15 and studying at Sandhill View Academy when he won Gentoo's Genfactor back in 2014.

His stunning performance wowed the judges and his talent continued to shine through gaining him a job as an entertainer on a cruise ship.

Sadly, the 20-year-old went missing from the vessel, Harmony of the Seas, on Christmas Day, believed to have gone overboard.

Last night, Genfactor held the tenth year of the finals at the Rainton Meadows Arena in Houghton.

Some of the dancers from SK dance school of performing arts.

Following the interval, a group of dancers from SK Dance School, where Arron trained, took to the stage to perform a moving dance in tribute to their friend.

As the young people danced to You Will Be Found, a song from the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, Arron's winning dance was shown on the background.

Following Arron's disappearance from Harmony of the Seas coastguard and rescue crews searched for two days, but finally called off the search.

The alarm was raised about Arron when he did not report for work on the ship - nearly 10 hours after he is believed to have gone missing.

Young dancers take to the stage in memory of Arron Hough.

The last CCTV footage available showed him heading on to the Royal Caribbean ship's deck at around 4am, according to a statement issued by the company.

However, staff on board the ship only realised he was missing when he did not report to work later that day.

The vessel was 267 miles north-west of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, at the time and was travelling to Philipsburg, St Maarten.