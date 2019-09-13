Teammates and friends of Sunderland dad Richie Jordan to gather for memorial match
Friends of a popular Sunderland dad who died in an A19 crash are ready to take to the pitch to honour his memory.
Richie Jordan, from Grangetown, lost his life when he was a passenger in a collision near the A690 Durham Road junction in the early hours of Sunday, August 4.
The death of the 33-year-old, who was dad to Quinn, 20 months, and partner to Carol King, left the football community across Wearside devastated.
Richie, a well-respected midfielder, was due to play for Grangetown Florists on the day of the tragedy, with the team among a number to have already held tribute events in his name.
Now the side, along with Richie’s former team Henderson’s Butchers, are gathering friends for a remembrance match to raise funds to help support his family.
The game will be held on Sunday, September 15, at Meadow Park in Ryhope.
So many want to take part, the game will be split into three 30-minute sections to allow everyone to play.
It has been organised by Philie Hall, manager of Grangetown Florists, alongside Craig Hubbard, Martin McGill, James Smith and Darren Grant, and follows on from a previous event held by the team.
Their sponsor has given the day its backing while businesses including Port of Call, Ques takeaway in Herrington, Modern Day Fitness, Great Annual Savings have donated prizes, with the use of the pitch gifted by Sunderland RCA.
It will begin with a minute’s applause and followed by a gathering at the Hendon Grange from 3pm where the raffle will be drawn – tickets are £5 at the game.
Philie said: “We want to thank all the people who have donated, it’s really overwhelming for his family and friends.
“We hope lots of people come along and it’s a nice way to remember Richie by the local football community, it will be great for his family to see.
“We’re talking about doing this every year as a pre-season friendly and to try and raise some money.”
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of Richie, who is also survived by parents Veronica and Michael and sister Olivia.