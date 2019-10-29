Team Jean raises £17,000 for dementia research, and honours Sunderland crash victim Gary Sloan

Alzheimers Research fundraiser at the Roker Hotel in memory of Jean Brown. Daughters from left Janine Brown and Danielle Lister

Popular dad-of-four Gary Sloan, 38, died in a collision on the Houghton Cut in August in an accident which touched the hearts of Wearside, leading to a minute’s applause in his honour at the Stadium of Light.

Gary had played an instrumental role in setting up Team Jean, led by Janine Brown and Danielle Lister after the death of their mum Jean Brown following a battle with Alzheimer’s when she was 63.

So far, the team has raised tens of thousands of pounds for Alzheimer’s Research after family friend Gary suggested they all do the Memory Walk in her honour.

The fundraiser at the Roker Hotel raised £17,000.

Now, following their latest fundraising event at the Roker Hotel, which raised £17,000, sisters Janine and Danielle have announced that Team Jean will continue in Gary’s memory as well as their mum’s.

Danielle, from South Hylton, said: “Team Jean was started by a very special person I had the honour to call my best friend Gary Sloan. It was Gary’s idea to sign up for the memory walk in memory of my Mam, so now Team Jean stands for two incredible people who we all miss dearly and who were both taken from us far too soon.”

A full house of 300 people attended the fundraising evening at the Roker Hotel which featured a night of entertainment and a silent auction with top prizes including everything from a supercar driving experience to spa getaways.

Danielle added: “The night was a great success for a much-needed cause and we would like to thank everyone who came along, the fabulous entertainment and all the businesses who donated prizes.”

The late Gary Sloan did the Memory Walk in aid of Jean Brown.

Team Jean has recently become an official trust with a charity number, The Jean Brown Dementia Trust. Among the causes to benefit, £8,000 from the Roker black tie event has been donated to Lancaster University to help in their research into dementia and £3,000 has gone to the new North East Dementia Care at Springtide Cove, Roker, which opened following the closure of the Alzheimer’s Society in Hylton Road.