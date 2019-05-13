Swans 'uninjured' after fire in Sunderland park, charity chiefs confirm

A park fire which sparked concerns over the safety of nesting swans did not cause wildlife any harm, according to its management team.

A small fire took place at Hetton Lyons Country Park in Hetton, at around 2.30pm on Sunday, May 12, with residents in the area believing that the flames had damaged the nests of swans in the park.

But Springboard, which manages the park on behalf of Sunderland City Council, has confirmed that the although there was a small fire, it was quickly put out by park wardens and the swans were not injured.

A spokeswoman for Springboard said: "There was a small fire but it did not destroy the swan's nests or the injure the swans."

Neither Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service or Durham Fire and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident.