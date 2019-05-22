'Suspicious package' found at npower call centre being removed by emergency services

A "suspicious package" found at a Wearside call centre is now being removed by the emergency services.

Police are on the scene at npower's Rainton House building in Cygnet Way, Rainton Bridge, Houghton after the discovery earlier today.

Npower at Rainton Bridge, Houghton.

Hundreds of people who work at the site were told to leave the premises following the incident.

Npower has confirmed that a suspicious package was found and staff evacuated at 10.30am.

The package is now in the process of being removed with the company saying it "does not pose a danger to anyone".

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We can confirm that a suspicious package was discovered on site at npower’s Rainton House this morning.

"The building was immediately evacuated and the appropriate emergency services were called who have now confirmed that the package does not pose a danger to anyone, and is in the process of being removed.

"The safety of our staff is our absolute priority and we would like to thank them for their patience, along with the emergency services for their swift response to the situation.”

One woman said a relative who works at the business sent her a text saying: "We’ve been evacuated not a fire alarm.

"Voice came on the tannoy saying not a drill, exit through front stairs not back."

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “We can confirm we are in attendance at npower in Cygnet way in Houghton after they reported receiving a suspicious package.

"Inquiries are ongoing.”