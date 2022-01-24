Sunderland's 'Wheely Lee' looks to next challenge after completing 300km in his wheelchair over one week - with a dislocated thumb
A Sunderland world record holder known as ‘Wheely Lee’ has completed a 300km trek in his wheelchair over the course of one week – and he’s already set for his next challenge.
Lee Williamson, 50, from Penshaw attempted the world record for the furthest distance covered in a calendar week on a wheel chair trainer - a type of machine that enables those in a wheel chair to exercise in a confined space.
Unfortunately, during training Lee suffered a dislocated thumb before it became infected – but the fundraiser still hit 300km during the week-long event.
The former professional chef once worked for The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, until epilepsy ended his aspirations and later suffered a stroke 14 years ago which resulted in him losing all movement down his right side.
He said: “I was disappointed about not hitting my target of the Guinness World record but I was in a lot of pain and I did the best I could given the circumstances.
"I didn’t want to cancel everything after my injury because I was determined to do it, but now I need to rest up before my next challenge next month.”
In 2019 Lee broke a Guinness World Record at the Great North Run where he became the fastest individual to complete a half marathon in a wheel chair using only one arm.
Then early last year he broke that record after completing another half marathon challenge in his wheelchair.
Lee was also hospitalised twice with covid before he tore his knee ligaments during his last half marathon.
The ‘real-life superhero’ already has his next challenge lined up in aid of charity MacMillan where he will attempt the distance between Land’s End and John O'Groats in his wheel chair trainer over the course of a month.
His challenge is set to go ahead on February 21 and will involve a total of 1180 miles using just one arm and one leg.
Lee added: “I decided to make the most of my life when I was lying in bed following my stroke and I couldn’t move, I just thought is this what I have for the rest of my days.
"I hope to inspire other wheelchair users to beat my record and get out and push the boundaries.”