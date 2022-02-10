Sunderland's e-scooter operator Neuron teams up with Google Maps to help users locate nearest scooter

E-scooter operator Neuron Mobility has integrated with Google Maps to help commuters easily locate their nearest available e-scooters for a convenient and sustainable transport option.

Riders in all of Neuron’s UK locations will now be able to better plan their journey in real-time using Google Maps.

Now, the service highlights a user’s nearest e-scooter, directions and information on how long it will take them to reach it from their previous stop, calculates price estimates based on selected route, the battery range and expected arrival time at their destination.

E-scooter's in Sunderland.

It will be available across all three of Neuron’s UK locations - Newcastle, Sunderland and Slough from today, February 9.

Since launching in the UK in October 2020, Neuron’s e-scooters have helped riders across the country to get around in a safe, sustainable and socially-distanced way.

Rider data has shown that over 35 percent of trips have already directly replaced a car journey, saving an estimated 90 tonnes of CO2.

George Symes, UK Regional Manager for Neuron said: “We are delighted to be integrating our e-scooter services in the UK with Google Maps. Since launching in the UK our e-scooters have rapidly become a go-to solution for first and last-mile journeys, providing a convenient link between home or work and their nearest bus stop or train station.

“By integrating our service with Google Maps we are making it simpler, and more convenient, than ever before to make an e-scooter part of your journey.”

