Sunderland's e-scooter operator Neuron teams up with Google Maps to help users locate nearest scooter

Neuron Mobility has partnered up with Google Maps to allow their users to easily locate their nearest e-scooter in a bid to be more convenient.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 4:55 am

E-scooter operator Neuron Mobility has integrated with Google Maps to help commuters easily locate their nearest available e-scooters for a convenient and sustainable transport option.

Riders in all of Neuron’s UK locations will now be able to better plan their journey in real-time using Google Maps.

Now, the service highlights a user’s nearest e-scooter, directions and information on how long it will take them to reach it from their previous stop, calculates price estimates based on selected route, the battery range and expected arrival time at their destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

E-scooter's in Sunderland.

It will be available across all three of Neuron’s UK locations - Newcastle, Sunderland and Slough from today, February 9.

Read More

Read More
TikTok star Evie Field re-lives 'amazing' night at the Brit Awards - and how she...

Since launching in the UK in October 2020, Neuron’s e-scooters have helped riders across the country to get around in a safe, sustainable and socially-distanced way.

Rider data has shown that over 35 percent of trips have already directly replaced a car journey, saving an estimated 90 tonnes of CO2.

Sunderland's e-scooter operator has announced their integration with Google Maps.

George Symes, UK Regional Manager for Neuron said: “We are delighted to be integrating our e-scooter services in the UK with Google Maps. Since launching in the UK our e-scooters have rapidly become a go-to solution for first and last-mile journeys, providing a convenient link between home or work and their nearest bus stop or train station.

“By integrating our service with Google Maps we are making it simpler, and more convenient, than ever before to make an e-scooter part of your journey.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

SunderlandCO2Newcastle