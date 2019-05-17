Sunderland youth project celebrating 40 years of support with special event

Students past and present will join volunteers at a special event marking four decades of a charity youth project.

Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project is celebrating its 40th year in 2019.

Launched in 1979, the group is hosting a celebrating event in Sunderland on Saturday, which is open to past users of the service, current attendees, volunteers and staff.

Thousands of Wearside's young people have been supported by the service over the years - and the party promises to provide a chance to connect with old friends.

There will be fun, food, music and fundraising. A great Saturday night to be had by all.

The event is taking place tomorrow (Saturday, May 8) at Webster's Ropery, on Ropery Road, from 7pm.

Numbers are limited, but if you would like to attend contact 0191 5491179 and ask for Ruth or Dave to see if it is possible to add your name to the guest list.

For more information, visit the youth project's website here.