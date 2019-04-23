Sunderland youngster chops off her long locks for charity

A big-hearted Sunderland youngster braved the chop to raise money for charity.

Washington schoolgirl, Macie-lee Layton, decided the time was right to cut her long golden hair to help others.

The seven-year-old had a staggering 9ins cut from her mane and the hair was sent off to the Little Princess Trust.

She also collected in sponsorship money for the chop and raised around £500 for Cancer Research UK.

Staff at Lush Hair and Beauty in Washington were happy to give Macey-lee her new look, which she loves.

The Barmston Village Primary School youngster’s proud mum, Joanna Smith, said she wasn’t keen on Macie-lee having her hair cut.

Joanna, who is also mum to three-year-old Harry-James, said: “She had it cut once when she was three, but since then she has never had it cut.

“A couple of years ago she asked me if she could get it cut, but I said no, because I liked it long really.

“But, when she said she wanted to have it cut for charity, I couldn’t really refuse. I just keep thinking it will grow back.”

Joanna, 31, said she is not sure where Macie-lee heard about the Little Princess Trust, but just came in one day and said she wanted to donate her hair to the charity.

The charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other conditions.

The Washington youngster has no regrets when it comes to having her hair cut and is pleased with her shorter style.

Joanna said: “On the day of getting it cut she was absolutely buzzing.

“She really loves her new hair, she loves to brush it and put it in a bobble herself.”

Joanna said she is really proud that Macie-lee wanted to do something good for charity.